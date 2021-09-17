© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Spartans Get Ready For The Heat of Miami, Epic Start to NFL Season | Current Sports | Sep. 17, 2021

Published September 17, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we get you ready for the big Michigan State football matchup against the Miami Hurricanes. It's the first trip to Miami for the Spartans since 1982. What are the chances that MSU can move its record to 3-0? We discuss. Also, the start of the NFL season has been very entertaining! We touch on last night's wild Thursday Night Football game, which saw the Washington Football Team edge the New York Giants. That, and more!

Episode 1845

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinMSU Football TeamMiami HurricanesCollege FootballBig Ten FootballDetroit Lions
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
