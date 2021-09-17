Spartans Get Ready For The Heat of Miami, Epic Start to NFL Season | Current Sports | Sep. 17, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we get you ready for the big Michigan State football matchup against the Miami Hurricanes. It's the first trip to Miami for the Spartans since 1982. What are the chances that MSU can move its record to 3-0? We discuss. Also, the start of the NFL season has been very entertaining! We touch on last night's wild Thursday Night Football game, which saw the Washington Football Team edge the New York Giants. That, and more!

Episode 1845