Spartans and Wolverines stay undefeated, Mel Tucker game-week presser pre-Indiana | Current Sports | Oct. 11, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the weekend college football action which included wins for both the Michigan State and Michigan football programs. Both the Spartans and Wolverines remain undefeated and have cracked the top 10 in both major polls. Hear what MSU football coach Mel Tucker had to say during his first Monday game-week press conference this afternoon. Al also touches upon the WNBA Finals, MLB Playoffs, and the big Tyson Fury and Deyontay Wilder heavyweight fight from Saturday night. That, and more!

Episode 1857