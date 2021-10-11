© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Spartans and Wolverines stay undefeated, Mel Tucker game-week presser pre-Indiana | Current Sports | Oct. 11, 2021

Published October 11, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 1.06.54 PM.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics
MSU football coach Mel Tucker holds his pre-Indiana game-week press conference at Spartan Stadium.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the weekend college football action which included wins for both the Michigan State and Michigan football programs. Both the Spartans and Wolverines remain undefeated and have cracked the top 10 in both major polls. Hear what MSU football coach Mel Tucker had to say during his first Monday game-week press conference this afternoon. Al also touches upon the WNBA Finals, MLB Playoffs, and the big Tyson Fury and Deyontay Wilder heavyweight fight from Saturday night. That, and more!

Episode 1857

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinMSU Football TeamMSU SpartansMel TuckerSpartan StadiumJay HarbaughMichigan Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin

test