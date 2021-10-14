Kyrie Irving's Stand Against COVID-19 Vaccination Peppered With Confusion, MSU's Payton Thorne And Jalen Nailor On Stellar Season Start | Current Sports | Oct. 13, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the decision of Kyrie Irving, guard of the Brooklyn Nets, to not get vaccinated. What point is Irving trying to make and is his message going to create some kind of enlightenment? Also, hear what MSU football players Payton Thorne and Jalen Nailor have to say concerning the stellar start to the season for MSU football, who will hit the road and play Indiana come this Saturday.

Episode 1860