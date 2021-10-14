© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Kyrie Irving's Stand Against COVID-19 Vaccination Peppered With Confusion, MSU's Payton Thorne And Jalen Nailor On Stellar Season Start | Current Sports | Oct. 13, 2021

Published October 14, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT
Kyrie Irving during the 2016 NBA Champions victory parade in Cleveland.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the decision of Kyrie Irving, guard of the Brooklyn Nets, to not get vaccinated. What point is Irving trying to make and is his message going to create some kind of enlightenment? Also, hear what MSU football players Payton Thorne and Jalen Nailor have to say concerning the stellar start to the season for MSU football, who will hit the road and play Indiana come this Saturday.

Episode 1860

Current Sports with Al MartinKyrie IrvingBrooklyn NetsCOVID - 19VaccinationMSU Football TeamPayton ThorneJalen Nailor
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
