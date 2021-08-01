-
Detroit on Monday immediately expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older, a week earlier than planned, as Michigan continued to…
Ingham County’s top health official says the rescheduling of COVID-19 vaccination appointments due to Tuesday’s winter storm shouldn’t have a great effect…
COVID-19 has had a profound impact on Michigan’s communities of color.Research has found during the first four months of the pandemic, the COVID death…
The Calhoun county sheriff’s department says they were notified on Monday, April 15 that one of their inmates was displaying symptoms of mumps. A few days…
The number of measles cases in Michigan has reached 41, including the first reported in Washtenaw County.The Michigan Department of Health and Human…
Health officials say a person who attended the Michigan Renaissance Festival this month was ill with hepatitis A and they're recommending that anyone who…