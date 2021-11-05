© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
Current Sports with Al Martin

Michigan State football versus Purdue preview and prediction, MSU men's basketball win recap over GVSU | Current Sports | Nov. 5, 2021

Published November 5, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT
Scott Pohl
WKAR

Can the Spartans stay undefeated when they travel to Purdue tomorrow afternoon?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview tomorrow afternoon's Michigan State football matchup at Purdue. Can the Spartans keep the undefeated train moving in West Lafayette? Also, the MSU men's basketball team finished up its final exhibition game of the season last night, topping Grand Valley State University. Hear how head coach Tom Izzo is feeling about his team, which is on the brink of the regular season opener come Tuesday against Kansas in the Champions Classic.

Episode 1873

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinBig Ten College FootballMSU SpartansMel TuckerPurdue BoilermakersTom IzzoMSU Men's BasketballGrand Valley State University
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
