Michigan State football versus Purdue preview and prediction, MSU men's basketball win recap over GVSU | Current Sports | Nov. 5, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview tomorrow afternoon's Michigan State football matchup at Purdue. Can the Spartans keep the undefeated train moving in West Lafayette? Also, the MSU men's basketball team finished up its final exhibition game of the season last night, topping Grand Valley State University. Hear how head coach Tom Izzo is feeling about his team, which is on the brink of the regular season opener come Tuesday against Kansas in the Champions Classic.

Episode 1873