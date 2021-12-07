Michigan completes the job of becoming Big Ten Champions, books a trip to the CFP | Current Sports | Dec. 6, 2021
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap championship weekend in the world of college football. The Michigan Wolverines have been crowned champions of the Big Ten Conference with a convincing win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. What are the chances that Jim Harbaugh can take the program to the national championship game? Also, hear the postgame reaction from the big win in Indianapolis. That, and more!
Episode 1886