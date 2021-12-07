© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Michigan completes the job of becoming Big Ten Champions, books a trip to the CFP | Current Sports | Dec. 6, 2021

Published December 7, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap championship weekend in the world of college football. The Michigan Wolverines have been crowned champions of the Big Ten Conference with a convincing win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. What are the chances that Jim Harbaugh can take the program to the national championship game? Also, hear the postgame reaction from the big win in Indianapolis. That, and more!

Episode 1886

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinMichigan WolverinesJim HarabughIowaKirk FerentzBig Ten ChampionshipLucas Oil Stadium
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
