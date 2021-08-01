-
Hear what Mel Tucker, head coach of the MSU football team, had to say at Big Ten Media Days. Also, we have some of the latest headlines coming out of the…
-
The Michigan State men's basketball team fell to the Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten Tournament action yesterday, while the MSU women's hoop squad pulled…
-
Eric Ayala scored 21 points, Aaron Wiggins added 19 and Maryland dominated Michigan State in the second half to take a 68-57 win in a second-round Big Ten…
-
The Michigan State men's basketball team will open up the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday against Maryland. We preview the matchup!On today's Current…
-
Michigan State Men's Basketball; Indiana Men's Basketball; College Basketball Rankings; Tom Izzo Press Conference; NFL Combine Takeaways On today's…
-
The MSU football team topped the Iowa Hawkeyes, 16-13, at the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday night. The win…
-
Al Martin and Current Sports TV producer Tim Elkins have made it to Indianapolis, Indiana to get you ready for the Big Ten Championship game between the…
-
The Duke Blue Devils topped the Michigan State men's basketball team in the Final Four on Saturday, 81 to 61 the final. Justise Winslow scored 19 points,…
-
Michigan State is making its ninth trip to the Final Four in school history, including its seventh under Tom Izzo. The Spartans will be taking on the Duke…
-
Al opens the show with a controversial discussion with the NBA playoffs, and whether certain games in the playoffs are scripted. They also talk about the…