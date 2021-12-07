© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The Heisman Trophy has lost credibility, no "Big Apple" for Kenneth Walker III | Current Sports | Dec. 7, 2021

Published December 7, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST
Kenneth Walker III
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the snub of MSU running back Kenneth Walker III, who did not receive an invite to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Al explains why the voters' exclusion of Walker is a major mark on the credibility of the award moving forward. Also, we invite Current Sports beat reporter Luke Sloan to the hour to talk about the final week of his semester with the show and what we can expect in his final story!

Episode 1887

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinHeisman TrophyKenneth Walker IIIMSU Football TeamBig Ten ConferenceAlabama FootballCollege Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
