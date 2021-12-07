The Heisman Trophy has lost credibility, no "Big Apple" for Kenneth Walker III | Current Sports | Dec. 7, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the snub of MSU running back Kenneth Walker III, who did not receive an invite to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Al explains why the voters' exclusion of Walker is a major mark on the credibility of the award moving forward. Also, we invite Current Sports beat reporter Luke Sloan to the hour to talk about the final week of his semester with the show and what we can expect in his final story!

Episode 1887