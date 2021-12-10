The sudden death of Demaryius Thomas; MSU women's hoop star Alyza Winston to transfer portal; Kenneth Walker III makes MSU football history | Current Sports | Dec. 10, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recount the sudden death of NFL star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was found dead at the age of 33. Hear what the reaction from the sports world has been. Also, we touch upon the shocking transfer of MSU women's basketball guard Alyza Winston and what it means for Suzy Merchant's team moving forward. And, Kenneth Walker III may not be heading to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, but he took home two major awards yesterday, making MSU football history in doing so.

Episode 1889