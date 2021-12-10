© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The sudden death of Demaryius Thomas; MSU women's hoop star Alyza Winston to transfer portal; Kenneth Walker III makes MSU football history | Current Sports | Dec. 10, 2021

Published December 10, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST
DEMARYIUS THOMAS1.png
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons

The death of Demaryius Thomas has shocked the sporting world.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recount the sudden death of NFL star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was found dead at the age of 33. Hear what the reaction from the sports world has been. Also, we touch upon the shocking transfer of MSU women's basketball guard Alyza Winston and what it means for Suzy Merchant's team moving forward. And, Kenneth Walker III may not be heading to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, but he took home two major awards yesterday, making MSU football history in doing so.

Episode 1889

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinNFLKenneth Walker IIICollege FootballMSU Football TeamHeisman TrophyMSU Men's BasketballMSU Women's BasketballSuzy Merchant
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
