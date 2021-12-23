© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Vincent Jackson's death a reminder of CTE health concerns in football; COVID-19 issues cause Texas A&M to pull out of Gator Bowl; Minor league system becoming more important | Current Sports | Dec. 23, 2021

Published December 23, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST
COVID-19 cases continue to rise, causing concern for the immediate future of our sporting world.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the news concerning the death of former NFL player Vincent Jackson, who was found to have stage 2 CTE upon his passing. Also, we talk about the latest on COVID-19 in the sporting world, which has led to Texas A&M pulling out of its Gator Bowl matchup against Wake Forest. Which team is in line to be a replacement for the Aggies? That, and more.

Merry Christmas!

Episode 1896

Current Sports with Al MartinTexas A&MWake Forest FootballMSU BasketballBoxingJake PaulOakland BasketballCOVID - 19
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
