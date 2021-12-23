Vincent Jackson's death a reminder of CTE health concerns in football; COVID-19 issues cause Texas A&M to pull out of Gator Bowl; Minor league system becoming more important | Current Sports | Dec. 23, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the news concerning the death of former NFL player Vincent Jackson, who was found to have stage 2 CTE upon his passing. Also, we talk about the latest on COVID-19 in the sporting world, which has led to Texas A&M pulling out of its Gator Bowl matchup against Wake Forest. Which team is in line to be a replacement for the Aggies? That, and more.

Merry Christmas!

Episode 1896