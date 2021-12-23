Vincent Jackson's death a reminder of CTE health concerns in football; COVID-19 issues cause Texas A&M to pull out of Gator Bowl; Minor league system becoming more important | Current Sports | Dec. 23, 2021
COVID-19 cases continue to rise, causing concern for the immediate future of our sporting world.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the news concerning the death of former NFL player Vincent Jackson, who was found to have stage 2 CTE upon his passing. Also, we talk about the latest on COVID-19 in the sporting world, which has led to Texas A&M pulling out of its Gator Bowl matchup against Wake Forest. Which team is in line to be a replacement for the Aggies? That, and more.
Episode 1896