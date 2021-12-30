MSU v. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl preview; MSU men's basketball shows resilience in win over High Point; Remembering John Madden | Current Sports | Dec. 30, 2021
Who takes the Peach Bowl win tonight?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview the Peach Bowl matchup between Michigan State and Pittsburgh. Who has the edge now that both Heisman candidates have decided to opt out? Also, we recap last night's MSU men's basketball win over High Point and discuss the unmatched legacy of the great John Madden. That, and more.
Episode 1897