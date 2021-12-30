© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU v. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl preview; MSU men's basketball shows resilience in win over High Point; Remembering John Madden | Current Sports | Dec. 30, 2021

Published December 30, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST
Thorne.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics
MSU quarterback Payton Thorne.

Who takes the Peach Bowl win tonight?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview the Peach Bowl matchup between Michigan State and Pittsburgh. Who has the edge now that both Heisman candidates have decided to opt out? Also, we recap last night's MSU men's basketball win over High Point and discuss the unmatched legacy of the great John Madden. That, and more.

Episode 1897

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinJohn MaddenNFLCOVID - 19MSU Football TeamPeach BowlMSU BasketballIzzo
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
