The Lions are in good hands with Dan Campbell; Minnesota @ MSU men's basketball preview | Current Sports | Jan. 12, 2021

Published January 12, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST
Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions
/
Detroit Lions

Lions fans should be happy about where this team is headed with the leadership of Campbell.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al tells you why Dan Campbell's first year as the head coach of the Detroit Lions deserves a high grade. The Lions have bought into his coaching style and it's only up from here. Also, we preview tonight's MSU men's basketball matchup against Minnesota at the Breslin Center. Can the Spartans continue the undefeated conference streak? That, and more!

Episode 1903

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinDan CampbellDetroit LionsTom IzzoMax ChristieMSU Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
