The Lions are in good hands with Dan Campbell; Minnesota @ MSU men's basketball preview | Current Sports | Jan. 12, 2021
Lions fans should be happy about where this team is headed with the leadership of Campbell.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al tells you why Dan Campbell's first year as the head coach of the Detroit Lions deserves a high grade. The Lions have bought into his coaching style and it's only up from here. Also, we preview tonight's MSU men's basketball matchup against Minnesota at the Breslin Center. Can the Spartans continue the undefeated conference streak? That, and more!
Episode 1903