More trouble for Malik McDowell; The game-changing hire of Brandon Jordan to MSU football; Ben Simmons to Pistons? | Current Sports | Jan. 20, 2022
Why the hiring of Brandon Jordan is innovative for Mel Tucker and the MSU football program.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the latest off-the-field drama concerning former MSU football player Malik McDowell. Also, we dive into the hiring of Brandon Jordan to the MSU football assistant coaching staff, as Al explains why the hire will have far-reaching payoffs for Mel Tucker's program. Also, Ben Simmons to the Detroit Pistons? Why? How? That, and more!
Episode 1908