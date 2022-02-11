Matthew Stafford's shining moment has come; Super Bowl predictions / prop bets; MSU women's basketball stuns No. 4 Michigan | Current Sports | Feb. 11, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we break down Super Bowl LVI! That's right the big game between the Cincinnati Bengals and LA Rams is now just two days away and we give final thoughts, predictions, and fun prop bets to keep an eye on! Also, will former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford be crowned a Super Bowl champion come Sunday night? And the Michigan State women's basketball team beat No. 4 Michigan at the Breslin Center last night! Hear what head coach Suzy Merchant had to say after the rivalry win.

Episode 1919