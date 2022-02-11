© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Matthew Stafford's shining moment has come; Super Bowl predictions / prop bets; MSU women's basketball stuns No. 4 Michigan | Current Sports | Feb. 11, 2022

Published February 11, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST
Super Bowl LVI is finally here!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we break down Super Bowl LVI! That's right the big game between the Cincinnati Bengals and LA Rams is now just two days away and we give final thoughts, predictions, and fun prop bets to keep an eye on! Also, will former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford be crowned a Super Bowl champion come Sunday night? And the Michigan State women's basketball team beat No. 4 Michigan at the Breslin Center last night! Hear what head coach Suzy Merchant had to say after the rivalry win.

Episode 1919

Current Sports with Al Martin Matthew StaffordDetroit LionsLA RamsCincinnati BengalsSuper BowlMSU Women's BasketballSuzy MerchantMel Tucker
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
