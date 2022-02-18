© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

The double-standard comparison of Kamila Valieva and Sha'Carri Richardson; MSU basketball preps for showdown with Illinois | Current Sports | Feb. 18, 2022

Published February 18, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST
Controversy at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the controversy surrounding Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva, who was allowed to compete despite a positive drug test for a performance enhancing drug. Al compares the story to that of Olympic track star Sha'Carri Richardson, who was not allowed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics due to a positive test for THC. Also, the Michigan State men's basketball team will try and get back to its winning ways tomorrow as they play host to Illinois. Listen to what head coach Tom Izzo had to say after yesterday's practice. That, and more!

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin