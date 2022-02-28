© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU men's basketball shocks No. 4 Purdue; MSU hockey ends losing streak; MSU women's basketball looks toward push in Big Ten Tourney | Current Sports | Feb. 28, 2022

Published February 28, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST
A BUSY weekend in MSU sports.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the BUSY weekend that was in the world of Michigan State sports. Senior day for MSU hockey and women's basketball. Also, pay raises reported for MSU football coaching assistants. And a major win for MSU basketball, which knocked off No. 4 Purdue on Saturday afternoon. That, and more!

Episode 1927

