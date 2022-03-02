MSU thrashed at Michigan, searching for answers as the postseason looms | Current Sports | Mar. 2, 2022
Can the Spartans figure things out before it's too late?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the 87-70 dominant win for Michigan over Michigan State last night in Ann Arbor. Serious inconsistencies exist with the Spartans and we ponder whether head coach Tom Izzo can figure things out before it's too late. Hear what Izzo and players Gabe Brown and Tyson Walker had to say after the loss. That, and more.
Episode 1929