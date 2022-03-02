© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU thrashed at Michigan, searching for answers as the postseason looms | Current Sports | Mar. 2, 2022

Published March 2, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST
Can the Spartans figure things out before it's too late?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the 87-70 dominant win for Michigan over Michigan State last night in Ann Arbor. Serious inconsistencies exist with the Spartans and we ponder whether head coach Tom Izzo can figure things out before it's too late. Hear what Izzo and players Gabe Brown and Tyson Walker had to say after the loss. That, and more.

Episode 1929

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU BasketballCollege AthleticsSpartan AthleticsTom IzzoMichigan Men's BasketballAnn ArborMSU Rivalry WeekMSU U of M Rivalry
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
