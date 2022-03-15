© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Brittney Griner: the sports story we all should be talking about; Tom Brady's return to the NFL; MSU / Davidson preview | Current Sports | Mar. 15, 2022

Published March 15, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT
Why we all should be discussing the Brittney Griner arrest.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the arrest of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner, who was detained in a Russian airport and is facing up to 10 years in prison. Is Griner a political pawn? Why is the story not leading sports headlines everywhere? Also, we touch upon Tom Brady's return to the NFL and Tom Izzo speaks on the upcoming NCAA Tournament first round matchup against Davidson come Friday. That, and more!

Episode 1935

Current Sports with Al Martin Brittney GrinerWNBAWNBA DraftrussiaTom BradyTom IzzoNCAA Men's Basketball TournamentCollege Athletics
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
