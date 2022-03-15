Brittney Griner: the sports story we all should be talking about; Tom Brady's return to the NFL; MSU / Davidson preview | Current Sports | Mar. 15, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the arrest of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner, who was detained in a Russian airport and is facing up to 10 years in prison. Is Griner a political pawn? Why is the story not leading sports headlines everywhere? Also, we touch upon Tom Brady's return to the NFL and Tom Izzo speaks on the upcoming NCAA Tournament first round matchup against Davidson come Friday. That, and more!

Episode 1935