portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Upsets galore! Is your bracket still in tact?...; MSU v. Davidson game preview; Update on Brittney Griner arrest | Current Sports | Mar. 18, 2022

Published March 18, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-03-18 at 1.10.44 PM.png
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons

We recap the wild first day of March Madness and preview tonight's MSU / Davidson matchup.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the madness of March! In what was a wild first day of the NCAA Tournament, we dive into the upsets and what those mean for brackets everywhere. Michigan State will start its tourney run tonight against Davidson. We preview that matchup, and we give you an update on the Brittney Griner arrest in Russia.

Episode 1939

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin March MadnessNCAA Men's Basketball TournamentNCAA TournamentMSU SpartansTom IzzoBig Ten College BasketballLoyola ChicagoIowa Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
