Upsets galore! Is your bracket still in tact?...; MSU v. Davidson game preview; Update on Brittney Griner arrest | Current Sports | Mar. 18, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the madness of March! In what was a wild first day of the NCAA Tournament, we dive into the upsets and what those mean for brackets everywhere. Michigan State will start its tourney run tonight against Davidson. We preview that matchup, and we give you an update on the Brittney Griner arrest in Russia.
Episode 1939