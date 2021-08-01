-
Picking the winner of the NCAA Tournament is not easy, but every year, people think they got it right.The 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is over,…
-
We recap the NCAA men's basketball championship game from last night, which crowned the Baylor Bears as the kings of college hoops, as Gonzaga falls short…
-
We recap the amazing weekend that was the UCLA / Gonzaga Final Four matchup, as well as the NCAA women's basketball national championship between Arizona…
-
We bring to you this week's media availability of MSU defensive line coach Ron Burton, who comments on the progression of spring practice, while also…
-
We bring to you the press conference of MSU football coach Mel Tucker as the Spartans are in the middle of spring practice. Also, Al gives final thoughts…
-
MSU guard Rocket Watts has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Why didn't things work out in East Lansing for Rocket? Also, we preview tonight's…
-
The Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament is now set, and the Michigan Wolverines are still rolling. We recap the madness of March! On today's Current Sports…
-
We discuss Michigan State football Pro Day and which Spartans hope to hear their names called in the upcoming NFL Draft. On today's Current Sports with Al…
-
We discuss the disturbing details centered on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Also,…
-
The Michigan State men's basketball team fell to UCLA in the wee hours of Friday morning. The NCAA Tournament dance ends early for the Spartans. We recap…