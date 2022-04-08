© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
James Piot's debut at 'The Masters', Tiger Woods a model of resiliency and relentless hard work; HBCU coach cuts entire volleyball team | Current Sports | Apr. 8, 2022

Published April 8, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT
MSU senior golfer James Piot after his debut at 'The Masters'.

The greatness of Tiger Woods.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the opening round of the 'The Masters'! MSU senior golfer James Piot made his debut at Augusta, and despite the 9-over card, he tells of the amazing experience. Also, how has Tiger Woods been able to make a comeback like this? He shot a 1-under, just a few shots off the lead. We break it all down. That, as well as a wild story coming out of Louisiana's Grambling State University, in which the new volleyball coach decided to cut all 19 players! What does this say about the transfer portal culture in today's college sporting landscape?

Episode 1950

Current Sports with Al Martin The MastersCrosstown ShowdownGolfTiger WoodsMSU AthletesMSU Golf
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
