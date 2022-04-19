MSU Spring Game recap; Omar Thabet of 'MotivateMe313' and 'The Fantasy Guyz' | Current Sports | Apr. 19, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap Saturday's Michigan State spring game, which was an open public practice for a second straight year. Which position groups were the most intriguing and who were the standout players? Also, our guest today is Omar Thabet, founder and producer of the podcasts 'MotivateMe313' and 'Fantasy Guyz'. Thabet talks about how the podcasts have grown to where they are now and how the platforms have raised awareness to challenges in the community. That, and so much more!

Episode 1955