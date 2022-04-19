© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
MSU Spring Game recap; Omar Thabet of 'MotivateMe313' and 'The Fantasy Guyz' | Current Sports | Apr. 19, 2022

Published April 19, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT
Omar Thabet discusses how journalism can have a profound impact on community.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap Saturday's Michigan State spring game, which was an open public practice for a second straight year. Which position groups were the most intriguing and who were the standout players? Also, our guest today is Omar Thabet, founder and producer of the podcasts 'MotivateMe313' and 'Fantasy Guyz'. Thabet talks about how the podcasts have grown to where they are now and how the platforms have raised awareness to challenges in the community. That, and so much more!

Episode 1955

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
