2022 NFL Draft Preview! What will the Lions do tonight? Will Kenneth Walker III hear his name called in the first round? | Current Sports | Apr. 28, 2022
The NFL Draft kicks off tonight for the first time in Las Vegas!
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we talk all things the 2022 NFL Draft! For the first time in the draft's history, the event will be taking place from Las Vegas, Nevada. We dive into what the Detroit Lions may do tonight to ensure a bright future. Including the possibility that they take Michigan's own Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick. Also, where will MSU star running back Kenneth Walker III go? That, and more, including Al's full round one mock draft!
Episode 1959