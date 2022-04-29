© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

2022 NFL Draft Preview! What will the Lions do tonight? Will Kenneth Walker III hear his name called in the first round? | Current Sports | Apr. 28, 2022

Published April 29, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT
The NFL Draft kicks off tonight for the first time in Las Vegas!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we talk all things the 2022 NFL Draft! For the first time in the draft's history, the event will be taking place from Las Vegas, Nevada. We dive into what the Detroit Lions may do tonight to ensure a bright future. Including the possibility that they take Michigan's own Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick. Also, where will MSU star running back Kenneth Walker III go? That, and more, including Al's full round one mock draft!

Episode 1959

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin NFLNFL DraftLas VegasDetroit LionsDetroit Lions DraftCollege Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
