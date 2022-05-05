© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Current Sports with Al Martin

Julius Marble II transfers from MSU basketball to Texas A&M; Gene Orlando retires as MSU tennis coach; Detroit Lions draft grades | Current Sports | May 4, 2022

Published May 5, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT
What letter grade would you give the Detroit Lions for their work in the 2022 NFL Draft?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we hand out final grades for the Detroit Lions and the job they did in last week's NFL Draft. And what can we expect out of this draft class come next season? We also touch upon the transfer of MSU forward Julius Marble II, who finds a new home at Texas A&M. And, legendary MSU men's tennis coach Gene Orlando is retiring. We highlight his remarkable career in East Lansing!

Episode 1962

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Gene OrlandoMSU men's tennisMichigan StateMSU SpartansJulius MarbleTom IzzoMSU BasketballDetroit Lions
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
