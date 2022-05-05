Julius Marble II transfers from MSU basketball to Texas A&M; Gene Orlando retires as MSU tennis coach; Detroit Lions draft grades | Current Sports | May 4, 2022
What letter grade would you give the Detroit Lions for their work in the 2022 NFL Draft?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we hand out final grades for the Detroit Lions and the job they did in last week's NFL Draft. And what can we expect out of this draft class come next season? We also touch upon the transfer of MSU forward Julius Marble II, who finds a new home at Texas A&M. And, legendary MSU men's tennis coach Gene Orlando is retiring. We highlight his remarkable career in East Lansing!
Episode 1962