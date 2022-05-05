SEC and Pac-12 commissioners pitch on NIL regulation; Brittney Griner 'wrongfully detained' in Russia; MSU men's and women's golf postseason push | Current Sports | May 5, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the new developments centered on WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was arrested over 70 days ago in Russia due to findings of hashish oil in her luggage. The U.S. has now reclassified her status as 'wrongfully detained', opening up a door for a negotiation for her release. Also, the SEC and Pac-12 commissioners met with members of the Senate today concerning possible legislation for name, image, and likeness rules for student athletes. Is it possible to regulate? And, we also highlight the remarkable postseason appearances of both the MSU men's and women's golf programs. Happy Cinco de Mayo!

Episode 1963