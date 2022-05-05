© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

SEC and Pac-12 commissioners pitch on NIL regulation; Brittney Griner 'wrongfully detained' in Russia; MSU men's and women's golf postseason push | Current Sports | May 5, 2022

Published May 5, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT
Griner.png
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons

Should there be federal regulation on name, image, and likeness in college sports?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the new developments centered on WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was arrested over 70 days ago in Russia due to findings of hashish oil in her luggage. The U.S. has now reclassified her status as 'wrongfully detained', opening up a door for a negotiation for her release. Also, the SEC and Pac-12 commissioners met with members of the Senate today concerning possible legislation for name, image, and likeness rules for student athletes. Is it possible to regulate? And, we also highlight the remarkable postseason appearances of both the MSU men's and women's golf programs. Happy Cinco de Mayo!

Episode 1963

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Brittney GrinerUnited StatesRussiaUkraineWNBANILSECPac 12
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin