Adam Nightingale formally introduced as MSU's newest hockey coach; New NBA awards named after Lansing's own Earvin 'Magic' Johnson and rival Larry Bird | Current Sports | May 12, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the state of the Michigan State Hockey program; one that hasn't made a postseason appearance in 10 years. What first steps must new head coach Adam Nightingale take in order to reestablish the Spartans as a hockey powerhouse? Listen to what Nightingale has to say during his introductory press conference. Also, there are new NBA awards that will honor basketball great (and Lansing's own) Earvin 'Magic' Johnson and his rival Larry Bird. Find out the details, and more, on this Thursday edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1966