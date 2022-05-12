© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Adam Nightingale formally introduced as MSU's newest hockey coach; New NBA awards named after Lansing's own Earvin 'Magic' Johnson and rival Larry Bird | Current Sports | May 12, 2022

Published May 12, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT
Nightingale_MSUHOC.png
MSU Athletics
/

How would you define success in Nightingale's first season as head coach of MSU hockey?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the state of the Michigan State Hockey program; one that hasn't made a postseason appearance in 10 years. What first steps must new head coach Adam Nightingale take in order to reestablish the Spartans as a hockey powerhouse? Listen to what Nightingale has to say during his introductory press conference. Also, there are new NBA awards that will honor basketball great (and Lansing's own) Earvin 'Magic' Johnson and his rival Larry Bird. Find out the details, and more, on this Thursday edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1966

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Adam Nightingale MSU HockeyMSUMagic JohnsonNBALarry BirdLA LakersBoston Celtics
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
