-
The Detroit Lions play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Can they get their first win?On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview the Detroit…
-
The NBA free agency period opened up with a bang on Sunday evening, seeing numerous stars find new homes and sign fresh contracts. Diamond Leung of The…
-
NFL Rule Changes; National Anthem Protests; Steve Finamore; NBA Playoffs; LeBron James; Jorge Reyna, Jr.; Robinson CanoA show of hands? On this edition of…
-
NFL; Matt Patricia; Detroit Lions; NBA Playoffs; Boston Celtics; Cleveland Cavaliers; Richard Kincaide; Detroit TigersNo discipline will be handed down to…
-
NBA Playoffs; Golden State Warriors; Houston Rockets; Cleveland Cavaliers; Boston Celtics; LeBron James; Weekend WinnersCan The King bring The Land…
-
Yanny or Laurel?; NBA Playoffs; Boston Celtics; Cleveland Cavaliers; Golden State Warriors; Houston Rockets; Mike Pesca; "Upon Further Review"; Throwback…
-
Sports Betting Supreme Court Case; Terry Kildea; New PGA Rules; Players Championship; Tiger Woods; NBA Conference Finals; Weekend WinnersOn this episode…
-
NBA Season Opening; LeBron James; Draymond Green; Detroit Pistons; NFL Ratings; Michigan-Penn State Football; James Edwards III.It's time for Detroit to…
-
MSU Fans Ranked Unhappiest in Big Ten; MSU Football; Kyrie Irving Trade to Celtics; LeBron James; Lansing Everett; Chad Foster; Jason Fuller.Are you happy…
-
Miles Bridges; Moneyball Summer League Pro Am; Bryn Forbes; NBA Summer League; Tori Jankoska; Ron Deleon; James Moore; The S.W.A.P. Meet Today's "Current…