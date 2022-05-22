The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore: An encouraging message for those who are grieving; Thoughts on the Nick Saban backlash after his controversial comments | Current Sports | May 20, 2022
Former MSU fullback great, and founder of S.W.A.P. (Speaking With A Purpose), James Moore, has an encouraging message for anyone dealing with loss and grief.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite James Moore, the former MSU football fullback great and founder of S.W.A.P. (Speaking With A Purpose), to the hour! This week Moore opens up about the passing of his mother-in-law and has a message for those who are going through the grieving process. Also, Moore weighs-in on Nick Saban's controversial comments on Wednesday. That, and more! Happy Fri-YAY!
Episode 1969