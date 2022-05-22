© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore: An encouraging message for those who are grieving; Thoughts on the Nick Saban backlash after his controversial comments | Current Sports | May 20, 2022

Published May 22, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT
James_Moore_3.png
WKAR-MSU
/
WKAR-MSU

Former MSU fullback great, and founder of S.W.A.P. (Speaking With A Purpose), James Moore, has an encouraging message for anyone dealing with loss and grief.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite James Moore, the former MSU football fullback great and founder of S.W.A.P. (Speaking With A Purpose), to the hour! This week Moore opens up about the passing of his mother-in-law and has a message for those who are going through the grieving process. Also, Moore weighs-in on Nick Saban's controversial comments on Wednesday. That, and more! Happy Fri-YAY!

Episode 1969

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin James MooreS.W.A.PS.W.A.P. MeetThe S.W.A.P. MeetNick SabanDeion Sanders
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin