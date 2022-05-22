The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore: An encouraging message for those who are grieving; Thoughts on the Nick Saban backlash after his controversial comments | Current Sports | May 20, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite James Moore, the former MSU football fullback great and founder of S.W.A.P. (Speaking With A Purpose), to the hour! This week Moore opens up about the passing of his mother-in-law and has a message for those who are going through the grieving process. Also, Moore weighs-in on Nick Saban's controversial comments on Wednesday. That, and more! Happy Fri-YAY!

Episode 1969

