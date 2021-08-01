-
We discuss the shocking withdrawal today of famed olympic gymnast Simone Biles, citing mental health reasons for the decision. Also, final takeaways from…
Alabama is the king of the college football world, yet again. We recap all things Alabama / Ohio State from the big game last night!On today's Current…
Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards, including 196 to Ricky White, and three touchdowns to help Michigan State stun No. 13 Michigan 27-24 on Saturday. The…
First reported by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Michigan State University has found its next football coach in Mel Tucker, current head coach at the…
Alabama tops Michigan | Big Ten football bowl overview | James Moore feature | David Stern dies It's the first Current Sports with Al Martin show of the…
Dabo Swinney; Nick Saban; Trevor Lawrence; Justyn Ross; Tua Tagovailoa; Jalen Hurts; Joshua Langford; Matt McQuaidThe College Football Playoff National…
NFL Playoffs; CFB National Championship; MSU Basketball; Tua Tagavailoa, Trevor Lawrence; Dallas Cowboys; Chicago BearsWinter Break is over and Wildcard…
Mark Dantonio; Rocky Lombardi; Brian Lewerke; Dave Warner; Justin Herbert; Jim Harbaugh; Jalen Hurts; Nick Saban; Damon RensingThe college football…
Nick Saban; Maria Taylor; Alabama Football; Mark Dantonio; MSU Press Conference; Arizona State Football; Herm Edwards; Justin Layne; Braylon Edwards; Jim…
DJ Durkin; University of Maryland; Jordan McNair; MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Nick Saban; Brendon AyanbadejoWhat is the line? What is TOO far? These…