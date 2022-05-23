Mito Pereira blows it at PGA Championship, Justin Thomas takes the crown; Juwan Howard says no to LA Lakers; Tom Izzo speaks at Adreian Payne 'Celebration of Life' | Current Sports | May 23, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap Sunday's wild PGA Championship final round, which saw Mito Pereira give up his one-shot lead on the 18th hole. Justin Thomas defeated Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff, marking one of the biggest comebacks in golf major history. Also, Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard declines to entertain the open Los Angeles Lakers coaching job. We then close the show by playing audio from Saturday's 'Celebration of Life' for former MSU big man Adreian Payne. MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo shared thoughts and stories in front of the congregation, centered on his 'gentle giant' Spartan baller. That, and more, on this Monday edition of Current Sports.

Episode 1970

