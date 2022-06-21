© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Matt Fitzpatrick holds off Will Zalatoris for US Open Crown; Detroit Tigers getting out of funk | Current Sports | June 20, 2022

Published June 21, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT
Matt Fitzpatrick pulled off one of the most thrilling closes in US Open golf history on Sunday!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the busy weekend that was in the world of sports! Al takes you through the final round drama of Sunday's US Open, which saw Matt Fitzpatrick pull off the improbable, holding off Will Zalatoris is one epic finish! Also, are the Detroit Tigers really on a winning streak? We recap it all on today's Monday edition of Current Sports!

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
