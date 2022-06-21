Matt Fitzpatrick holds off Will Zalatoris for US Open Crown; Detroit Tigers getting out of funk | Current Sports | June 20, 2022
Matt Fitzpatrick pulled off one of the most thrilling closes in US Open golf history on Sunday!
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the busy weekend that was in the world of sports! Al takes you through the final round drama of Sunday's US Open, which saw Matt Fitzpatrick pull off the improbable, holding off Will Zalatoris is one epic finish! Also, are the Detroit Tigers really on a winning streak? We recap it all on today's Monday edition of Current Sports!
Episode 1980