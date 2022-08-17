Serena Williams falls in tournament before final curtain call; Detroit Lions 'Hard Knocks' episode 2 review; Mel Tucker on week 2 of MSU football training camp | Current Sports | Aug. 17, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we highlight episode 2 of the HBO's sports docuseries 'Hard Knocks', which features the Detroit Lions this season. We discuss the feature on wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the emergence of rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and the emotional ending of the episode for quarterback David Blough. Also, listen to what MSU football coach Mel Tucker had to say at the beginning of week 2 preseason training camp. That, as well as an update on the second-before-last tennis tournament for the career of Serena Williams.

Episode 2007