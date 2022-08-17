© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Serena Williams falls in tournament before final curtain call; Detroit Lions 'Hard Knocks' episode 2 review; Mel Tucker on week 2 of MSU football training camp | Current Sports | Aug. 17, 2022

Published August 17, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
Takeaways from the eventful episode 2 of HBO's 'Hard Knocks' with the Detroit Lions.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we highlight episode 2 of the HBO's sports docuseries 'Hard Knocks', which features the Detroit Lions this season. We discuss the feature on wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the emergence of rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and the emotional ending of the episode for quarterback David Blough. Also, listen to what MSU football coach Mel Tucker had to say at the beginning of week 2 preseason training camp. That, as well as an update on the second-before-last tennis tournament for the career of Serena Williams.

Episode 2007

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Detroit TigersMSU Football TeamMel TuckerSerena WilliamsDetroit LionsHard Knocks
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
