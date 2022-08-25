Nick Saban's record college football contract; Kevin Durant staying with Nets; Jim Harbaugh from Michigan football preseason camp | Current Sports | Aug. 25, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss Nick Saban's record college football contract with the Alabama Crimson Tide, which speaks directly to his historical coaching accomplishments. Also, after all of the summer drama, Kevin Durant will be staying with the Brooklyn Nets. What does this mean for championship hopes this upcoming season? And, hear what Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has to say about the Wolverines preseason training camp preparation.

Episode 2010