Current Sports with Al Martin

Nick Saban's record college football contract; Kevin Durant staying with Nets; Jim Harbaugh from Michigan football preseason camp | Current Sports | Aug. 25, 2022

Published August 25, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT
Jim Harbaugh provides an update on how the Michigan Wolverines are performing throughout preseason camp.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss Nick Saban's record college football contract with the Alabama Crimson Tide, which speaks directly to his historical coaching accomplishments. Also, after all of the summer drama, Kevin Durant will be staying with the Brooklyn Nets. What does this mean for championship hopes this upcoming season? And, hear what Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has to say about the Wolverines preseason training camp preparation.

Current Sports with Al Martin Big Ten College FootballMSU SpartansNick SabanAlabama FootballKevin Durant
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
