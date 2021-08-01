-
Tom Brady reunites with Rob Gronkowski; Draymond Green sounds-off on "The Last Dance" and Kevin Durant leaving the Golden State Warriors; Mel Tucker using…
-
Andrew Luck Retirement; Mark Dantonio; Matt Stafford; Trevor Lawrence; Indianapolis Colts; On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al returns…
-
The NBA free agency period opened up with a bang on Sunday evening, seeing numerous stars find new homes and sign fresh contracts. Diamond Leung of The…
-
Plant Guy; Kawhi Leonard; Pascal Siakam; Kyle Lowry; Klay Thompson; Kevin Durant; Steph Curry; Deyonta Davis; Serge IbakaThe Toronto Raptors are the 2019…
-
Alex Pietrangelo; Jordan Binnington; Ryan O'Reilly; Vladimir Tarasenko; Jemele Hill; Serena Williams; Kawhi Leonard; Kevin DurantThe St. Louis Blues no…
-
Golden State Warriors / Toronto Raptors Game Five; Kevin Durant Injury; Forbes' Highest Paid AthletesOn today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap…
-
NBA Finals; Kawhi Leonard; Golden State Warriors; Kevin Durant; Charles Matthews; NBA DraftOn this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al opens the…
-
Kawhi Leonard; Kyle Lowry; Adam Silver; Steph Curry; Kevin Durant; Draymond Green; Jemele Hill; Donald Trump; Mark StevensDraymond Green almost…
-
NBA Finals; Kawhi Leonard; Golden State Warriors; JesseWashington; The Undefeated; It's day two of the interns running the show! On this episode of…
-
Brian Calloway; Diamond Classic; Grand Ledge High School; Mason High School; Mt. Pleasant High School; Fowlerville High School; Ed OutslayThe Diamond…