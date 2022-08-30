© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU football Mel Tucker game week Western Michigan press conference; Son of Lions legend Barry Sanders to play for MSU basketball; Lions / Steelers preseason takeaways | Current Sports | Aug. 29, 2022

Published August 30, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 1.00.23 PM.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media prior to this week's season opening matchup against Western Michigan.

Hear what MSU football coach Mel Tucker had to say now that the first game week for MSU football has arrived!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you the first Mel Tucker game-week press conference of the new MSU football season. Listen as Tucker addresses final preparations for the season-opening game against Western Michigan come Friday evening. Also, the son of Detroit Lions running back legend Barry Sanders, Nick, will be playing for MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo. And, we recap the final preseason game for the Detroit Lions, who fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Episode 2014

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Detroit LionsBarry SandersTom IzzoMel TuckerMSU Football Team
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
