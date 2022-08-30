MSU football Mel Tucker game week Western Michigan press conference; Son of Lions legend Barry Sanders to play for MSU basketball; Lions / Steelers preseason takeaways | Current Sports | Aug. 29, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you the first Mel Tucker game-week press conference of the new MSU football season. Listen as Tucker addresses final preparations for the season-opening game against Western Michigan come Friday evening. Also, the son of Detroit Lions running back legend Barry Sanders, Nick, will be playing for MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo. And, we recap the final preseason game for the Detroit Lions, who fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

