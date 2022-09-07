© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Week 1 college football takeaways; Michigan favored by historic spread against Hawaii; MSU players Payton Thorne and Jacoby Windmon speak to media ahead of Akron | Current Sports | Sep. 7, 2022

Published September 7, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
Payton_Thorne.png
MSU Athletics
/

Hear what MSU quarterback Payton Thorne and defensive end Jacoby Windmon had to say heading into week 2!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we take a look at the biggest takeaways from college football now that the dust has settled on week 1. Also, find out where Michigan State and Michigan stand in the latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. And, we discuss the largest point spread in Michigan football history, as the Wolverines enter week 2 favored by over 50 points against Hawaii this weekend! We take you on home with sound coming from MSU quarterback Payton Thorne and defensive end Jacoby Windmon.

Episode 2019

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Michigan FootballMel TuckerMichigan State SpartansPayton ThorneTom Brady
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin