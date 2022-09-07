Week 1 college football takeaways; Michigan favored by historic spread against Hawaii; MSU players Payton Thorne and Jacoby Windmon speak to media ahead of Akron | Current Sports | Sep. 7, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we take a look at the biggest takeaways from college football now that the dust has settled on week 1. Also, find out where Michigan State and Michigan stand in the latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. And, we discuss the largest point spread in Michigan football history, as the Wolverines enter week 2 favored by over 50 points against Hawaii this weekend! We take you on home with sound coming from MSU quarterback Payton Thorne and defensive end Jacoby Windmon.

Episode 2019