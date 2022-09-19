© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Why MSU football fell at Washington...let us count the ways; Former MSU basketball recruit, now with Eastern Michigan, Emoni Bates arrested on gun charges | Current Sports | Sept. 19, 2022

Published September 19, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT
Breaking down Saturday's big MSU football loss at Washington.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the 39-28 MSU football loss at the hands of Washington on Saturday night. What went wrong for the Spartans? Let us count the ways. Also, hear what head coach Mel Tucker had to say immediately after the loss, which has so many fans now questioning the season for the Spartans. And former MSU basketball commit Emoni Bates has been arrested on two gun charges. How has the young man fallen from grace so quickly?

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
