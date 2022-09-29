Addressing the Scottie Hazelton MSU football criticism; Mel Tucker weekly press conference; Michigan football squeaks by Maryland takeaways | Current Sports | Sept. 27, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the topic of conversation on the lips of many MSU football fans; is defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton the right man for the job? With not much improvement being shown defensively dating back to last season, we discuss. Also, hear what head coach Mel Tucker had to say during his weekly press conference from Spartan Stadium. And what can we assess now that the Michigan football team had its first real test of the season last weekend against Maryland?

Episode 2031