portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Addressing the Scottie Hazelton MSU football criticism; Mel Tucker weekly press conference; Michigan football squeaks by Maryland takeaways | Current Sports | Sept. 27, 2022

Published September 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
Is the MSU football criticism surrounding Scottie Hazelton fair?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the topic of conversation on the lips of many MSU football fans; is defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton the right man for the job? With not much improvement being shown defensively dating back to last season, we discuss. Also, hear what head coach Mel Tucker had to say during his weekly press conference from Spartan Stadium. And what can we assess now that the Michigan football team had its first real test of the season last weekend against Maryland?

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
