The shocking aftermath of the Tua Tagovailoa head injury; MSU @ Maryland Fri-YAY football preview; Maryland head coach Mike Locksley on MSU matchup | Current Sports | Sept. 29, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we get you ready for Saturday's road test at Maryland for the Michigan State football team, as the Spartans try to snap their losing streak. Hear what Maryland head coach Mike Locksley had to say about what makes the Spartans dangerous in 'The Shell.' Also, the football world is buzzing about the negligence from the Miami Dolphins organization concerning how they handled the Tua Tagovailoa head injury. Will team personnel be fired in the aftermath? That, and more.

Episode 2033