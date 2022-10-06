© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The shocking aftermath of the Tua Tagovailoa head injury; MSU @ Maryland Fri-YAY football preview; Maryland head coach Mike Locksley on MSU matchup | Current Sports | Sept. 29, 2022

Can the Spartans finally get back on the winning track?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we get you ready for Saturday's road test at Maryland for the Michigan State football team, as the Spartans try to snap their losing streak. Hear what Maryland head coach Mike Locksley had to say about what makes the Spartans dangerous in 'The Shell.' Also, the football world is buzzing about the negligence from the Miami Dolphins organization concerning how they handled the Tua Tagovailoa head injury. Will team personnel be fired in the aftermath? That, and more.

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
