Current Sports with Al Martin

Jason Ruff, Director of Communications and Broadcasting for 'The Peoria Rivermen', champions of the SPHL; Thoughts on MSU hockey and football and the future of Spartan sports | Current Sports | Oct. 11, 2022

Published October 11, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 12.53.17 PM.png
Jason Ruff, play-by-play broadcaster for The Peoria Rivermen.

Jason Ruff joins to the show to talk about the historic season for the Rivermen, while also diving into Spartan sports!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we invite Jason Ruff, director of communications and broadcasting of 'The Peoria Rivermen' hockey team to the show! The Rivermen won the SPHL championship for the first time in 22 years last season. Ruff recounts what the historic moment was like for the franchise, as well as his budding professional broadcasting career. Also, Ruff gives thoughts on first-year MSU hockey head coach Adam Nightingale, as well as the struggles of MSU football. That, and more!

Episode 2038

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Jason RuffMichigan State SpartansMSU HockeyIce HockeyNHLMel TuckerMunn Ice Arena
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
