Jason Ruff, Director of Communications and Broadcasting for 'The Peoria Rivermen', champions of the SPHL; Thoughts on MSU hockey and football and the future of Spartan sports | Current Sports | Oct. 11, 2022
Jason Ruff joins to the show to talk about the historic season for the Rivermen, while also diving into Spartan sports!
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we invite Jason Ruff, director of communications and broadcasting of 'The Peoria Rivermen' hockey team to the show! The Rivermen won the SPHL championship for the first time in 22 years last season. Ruff recounts what the historic moment was like for the franchise, as well as his budding professional broadcasting career. Also, Ruff gives thoughts on first-year MSU hockey head coach Adam Nightingale, as well as the struggles of MSU football. That, and more!
Episode 2038