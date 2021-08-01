-
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State recently finished another hockey season, and while their record wasn’t what they had hoped for, there were bright…
-
The Spartans look to keep last season’s momentum going, both on and off the ice.It’s not easy to restart a program culture, but Michigan State hockey is…
-
There have been long, lean years for Spartans, but big wins and complete culture change under Coach Danton Cole is making Munn Arena packed again.EAST…
-
Munn has been the home of MSU hockey since 1974. Coach Danton Cole and the players are looking forward to bigger spaces and more training features.EAST…
-
Many Michigan State University basketball fans gathered on campus to watch the Final Four game and took to the streets of East Lansing after the…
-
Multiple Michigan State coaches were made available to the media on Tuesday inside the Breslin Center to discuss the week ahead in MSU sports. Listen to…
-
Ron Mason, former MSU hockey coach and athletic director, was honored in a memorial service at Munn Ice Arena on the campus of Michigan State University.…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Rob Blackburn is in his first year has the new head coach for the Michigan State Division I women’s club hockey team. He came to MSU…
-
Rob Blackburn is in his first year has the new head coach for Michigan State’s Division I women’s club hockey team.Before coaching the Spartans Blackburn…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. - With the season well into it’s second half, Michigan State's women’s Division I club hockey team prepared to play their final home…