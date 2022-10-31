'Tunnelgate'? Recapping the MSU / Michigan postgame brawl on Saturday night. Who should be held accountable? Why the rivalry has become 'exhausting'; Mel Tucker weekly presser addressing fight; Halloween chatter | Current Sports | Oct. 31, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the aftermath of the Michigan State / Michigan football game on Saturday, which saw a brawl break out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The fight has led to the suspension of four MSU players and a pending police investigation. Al gives thoughts on how this rivalry has become 'exhausting', as well as the continued woes of the Spartans on the field. Hear Mel Tucker's statement from today's weekly press conference. Also, we sprinkle in some fun Halloween chatter. Be safe tonight and have fun!

Episode 2049