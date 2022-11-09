© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Michigan State football pulls off the upset at Illinois; Mel Tucker postgame presser; LSU stuns Nick Saban and Alabama | Current Sports | Nov. 7, 2022

Published November 9, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST
Spartan Stadium
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU
/

How were the Spartans able to pull off one of the most improbable upsets of the Big Ten football season?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the shocking upset pulled off by the Michigan State football team on Saturday, beating Illinois 23 to 15. How were the Spartans able to go into hostile territory and get the win? Hear what MSU football head coach Mel Tucker had to say after the win. Also, in one of the most entertaining games of the weekend, we dive into the LSU victory over Alabama. Brian Kelly had one gutsy play call at the end. That, and more, on this busy Monday sports recap.

Episode 2053

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Illinois FootballMSU Football TeamMSU SpartansMel TuckerNick Saban
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
