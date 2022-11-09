Michigan State football pulls off the upset at Illinois; Mel Tucker postgame presser; LSU stuns Nick Saban and Alabama | Current Sports | Nov. 7, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the shocking upset pulled off by the Michigan State football team on Saturday, beating Illinois 23 to 15. How were the Spartans able to go into hostile territory and get the win? Hear what MSU football head coach Mel Tucker had to say after the win. Also, in one of the most entertaining games of the weekend, we dive into the LSU victory over Alabama. Brian Kelly had one gutsy play call at the end. That, and more, on this busy Monday sports recap.

Episode 2053