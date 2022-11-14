© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Happy Veterans Day!; MSU men's basketball versus Gonzaga in the 'Armed Forces Classic'; MSU football plays host to Rutgers preview | Current Sports | Nov. 11, 2022

Published November 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST
Happy Veterans Day to all of those who have served our country and are currently serving!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we salute all of the veterans on this Veterans Day! Thanks to all who have served, and are currently serving, our nation. We bring to you a preview of tonight's 'Armed Forces Classic' as the MSU men's basketball team will play No. 2 Gonzaga aboard the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln. Also, we give final thoughts / predictions on Saturday's MSU football game against Rutgers. That, and more!

Episode 2055

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
