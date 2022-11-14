Happy Veterans Day!; MSU men's basketball versus Gonzaga in the 'Armed Forces Classic'; MSU football plays host to Rutgers preview | Current Sports | Nov. 11, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we salute all of the veterans on this Veterans Day! Thanks to all who have served, and are currently serving, our nation. We bring to you a preview of tonight's 'Armed Forces Classic' as the MSU men's basketball team will play No. 2 Gonzaga aboard the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln. Also, we give final thoughts / predictions on Saturday's MSU football game against Rutgers. That, and more!

Episode 2055