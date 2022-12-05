Michigan punches ticket to CFB Playoff, blows-out Purdue; Did the committee get it right?; Why move to Colorado for Deion Sanders was right | Current Sports | Dec. 5, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the Michigan Wolverines officially booking a ticket to the college football playoff after a blowout victory over Purdue on Saturday evening in the Big Ten title game. What are the chances that Michigan can finish the job and win the national title? Also, Deion Sanders has been criticized by some for leaving Jackson State University to become the next head football coach at Colorado. Al tells you why this is a standard move for college coaching. That, and more!

Episode 2065