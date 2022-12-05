© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Michigan punches ticket to CFB Playoff, blows-out Purdue; Did the committee get it right?; Why move to Colorado for Deion Sanders was right | Current Sports | Dec. 5, 2022

Published December 5, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST
Some have criticized Deion Sanders for leaving Jackson State University for Colorado. We tell you why the move is standard in college football today.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the Michigan Wolverines officially booking a ticket to the college football playoff after a blowout victory over Purdue on Saturday evening in the Big Ten title game. What are the chances that Michigan can finish the job and win the national title? Also, Deion Sanders has been criticized by some for leaving Jackson State University to become the next head football coach at Colorado. Al tells you why this is a standard move for college coaching. That, and more!

Episode 2065

Deion Sanders, College Athletics, Big Ten Football, MSU Football Team, Michigan Football, College Football Playoff
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
