Transfer portal palooza,...have things gotten out of hand?; Recapping the MSU men's basketball loss to Northwestern; Tom Izzo on hitting the road to play Penn State | Current Sports | Dec. 6, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the movement of players in college football who have decided to enter the transfer portal. They include a few Michigan State players and one shocking Michigan player who is a senior captain. Are fans enjoying the mobility of today's college game? Also, the Michigan State men's basketball team is off to a rocky start in Big Ten play. Hear what head coach Tom Izzo has to say ahead of Wednesday's road trip to Penn State. That, and more!

Episode 2066