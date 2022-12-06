© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Transfer portal palooza,...have things gotten out of hand?; Recapping the MSU men's basketball loss to Northwestern; Tom Izzo on hitting the road to play Penn State | Current Sports | Dec. 6, 2022

Published December 6, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST
OSU_College_Football.png
Creative Commons
/

There were almost 1,000 players who entered the transfer portal on Monday. Are fans enjoying the mobility of college sports today?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the movement of players in college football who have decided to enter the transfer portal. They include a few Michigan State players and one shocking Michigan player who is a senior captain. Are fans enjoying the mobility of today's college game? Also, the Michigan State men's basketball team is off to a rocky start in Big Ten play. Hear what head coach Tom Izzo has to say ahead of Wednesday's road trip to Penn State. That, and more!

Episode 2066

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Big Ten FootballCollege Football PlayoffMSU Football TeamNCAA Transfer PortalTom Izzo
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin