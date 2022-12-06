Transfer portal palooza,...have things gotten out of hand?; Recapping the MSU men's basketball loss to Northwestern; Tom Izzo on hitting the road to play Penn State | Current Sports | Dec. 6, 2022
There were almost 1,000 players who entered the transfer portal on Monday. Are fans enjoying the mobility of college sports today?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the movement of players in college football who have decided to enter the transfer portal. They include a few Michigan State players and one shocking Michigan player who is a senior captain. Are fans enjoying the mobility of today's college game? Also, the Michigan State men's basketball team is off to a rocky start in Big Ten play. Hear what head coach Tom Izzo has to say ahead of Wednesday's road trip to Penn State. That, and more!
Episode 2066