Current Sports with Al Martin

Mazi Smith found with large amount of ammunition and gun, while doubling the speed limit...we react; Deion Sanders with strong message for Colorado; Suzy Merchant on latest loss for MSU women's basketball team | Current Sports | Dec. 7, 2022

Published December 7, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST
We bring new details on the Mazi Smith arrest.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into new details surrounding the arrest of Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who was found with a large amount of ammunition and a Glock 19 handgun during a traffic stop in Oct. We bring to you the details and discuss the lack of punishment from Michigan. We also bring you audio from the powerful introduction speech given to the Colorado football team from new head coach Deion Sanders. And hear what MSU women's basketball head coach Suzy Merchant had to say after the Spartans fell in overtime to Purdue.

Episode 2067

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
