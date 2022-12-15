© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU soccer recruit Myles Foster joins Current Sports! Talks World Cup, playing in the MLS Academy, and what sold him on the Spartans | Current Sports | Dec. 14, 2022

By Al Martin
Published December 15, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST
Myles_Foster.png
MSU Men's Soccer
/

Foster is apart of the Spartans 2023 recruiting class.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we welcome MSU men's soccer recruit Myles Foster to the hour! Foster gives his thoughts on the World Cup, what went into his decision to committing to Damon Rensing's program, playing for the MLS Academy, and more! Foster is apart of the 2023 MSU men's soccer recruiting class alongside Colin Arce, Will Eby, and Richie Ludwig.

Episode 2071

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin MSU SportsCollege AthleticsMSU SoccerDamon RensingCollege Soccer
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin