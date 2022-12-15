MSU soccer recruit Myles Foster joins Current Sports! Talks World Cup, playing in the MLS Academy, and what sold him on the Spartans | Current Sports | Dec. 14, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we welcome MSU men's soccer recruit Myles Foster to the hour! Foster gives his thoughts on the World Cup, what went into his decision to committing to Damon Rensing's program, playing for the MLS Academy, and more! Foster is apart of the 2023 MSU men's soccer recruiting class alongside Colin Arce, Will Eby, and Richie Ludwig.

Episode 2071