Reaction to Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest...what kind of impact will this have on NFL?; Postgame reaction to Michigan football loss to TCU; Is Jim Harbaugh headed to the NFL? | Current Sports | Jan. 3, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we react to the shocking scene last night concerning Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest episode during Monday Night Football. What kind of impact, if any, will this have on the game of football? Also, we discuss the Michigan football loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Hear what head coach Jim Harbaugh and players had to say after the loss. And is Harbaugh headed to the NFL?

Episode 2076