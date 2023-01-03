World Cup Final Recap; Playoff chances for Detroit Lions; Tom Izzo MSU men's basketball presser | Current Sports | Dec. 20, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the World Cup championship, which saw Argentina pull off a stunning victory over France. Why doesn't the historic event happen every year instead of every four years like the olympics? And, if it did, would the popularity of the sport of soccer grow more in the United States? We also give an update on the postseason chances for the Detroit Lions. And, hear what MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has to say concerning much needed rest for the Spartans.

Episode 2073