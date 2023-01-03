© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

World Cup Final Recap; Playoff chances for Detroit Lions; Tom Izzo MSU men's basketball presser | Current Sports | Dec. 20, 2022

By Al Martin
Published January 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST
We recap the incredible World Cup championship game between France and Argentina.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the World Cup championship, which saw Argentina pull off a stunning victory over France. Why doesn't the historic event happen every year instead of every four years like the olympics? And, if it did, would the popularity of the sport of soccer grow more in the United States? We also give an update on the postseason chances for the Detroit Lions. And, hear what MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has to say concerning much needed rest for the Spartans.

Episode 2073

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin FIFA World CupArgentinaFranceDetroit LionsTom Izzo
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin